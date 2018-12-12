Moon: Manufacturing Innovation Should Be at Center of Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

Addressing criticism the government lacks a focused industrial policy, President Moon Jae-in has called for a dose of bone-deep self-reflection in order to upgrade the country's manufacturing strength.At a briefing of the industry ministry's 2019 policy objectives Tuesday, Moon said regions housing the auto and shipbuilding sectors are not feeling the effects of the state's drive for innovative growth.Noting that continuing to excel in what a nation does best is essential, he said innovation in the manufacturing industry should be the key pillar of the government's industrial development policy to build an innovative, inclusive economy.Calling for enhanced trouble-shooting and communication, Moon said the government needs to prepare a renaissance strategy to revive manufacturing. He said he was confident a leap forward could come via innovative strategies such as building smart factories and smart economic zones, as well as identifying growth areas of the future.He added the government should implement short-term measures to ease difficulties for key industries, while charting a blueprint for the industrial sector's development in the long-run.