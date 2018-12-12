Gov't to Support Regional Job Projects to Create 26,000 Jobs by 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to support expansion of regional job creation projects to create 26-thousand new jobs by 2022.Outlining its 2019 policy objectives briefing on Tuesday, the Industry Ministry said it will implement a model similar to the Gwangju job project in four regions across the country that have been battered by restructuring in auto and shipbuilding industries.The Gwangju job project gets its name from the South Korean city, where the local government and Hyundai Motor have been in talks to build a plant and employ more people for less pay.The ministry plans to establish a complex for used car exports in North Jeolla Province, support electrical vehicle production in Busan, foster Gwangju to become a next-generation electrical industry hub and nurture Daegu as an autonomous vehicle center.The ministry also vowed to upgrade the competitiveness of the country's key export sectors such as semiconductors and displays by expanding research and development and easing regulations in the face of toughening competition with emerging rivals.