PM Seeks Algeria's Support for S. Korean Business Infrastructure Initiatives

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon is trying to boost the bids of South Korean companies hoping to participate in infrastructure projects in Algeria.Lee met with and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Ouyahia Monday and discussed a three-billion-U.S. dollar refinery project as well as an 800-million-dollar combined cycle power plant construction for which South Korean builders are bidding.A waste disposal facility and a river maintenance project worth hundreds of millions of dollars were also on the agenda, as well as bilateral cooperation in fields such as intelligent transport, electronic government, aerospace, agriculture and youth education.The two countries signed MOUs in the fields of environmental protection, modernization of Algeria's customs administration, investment, energy and information and communications technology.Lee is set to visit Tunisia and Morocco as part of his three-nation tour to promote South Korea's economic ties with the region.