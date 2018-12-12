S. Korean Train Returns Home After Survey of N. Korean Railways

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean train that was used in the two Koreas' 18-day inspection of railways in North Korea returned home Tuesday.The Unification Ministry in Seoul said officials from the South took over the six-car train at the North's Panmun Station, and the train arrived at Dorasan Station south of the border at around 10:25 a.m.The train's return comes a day after a 28-member South Korean team of officials and rail experts crossed home by bus after completing its ten-day survey of the eastern rail line in the North.For 18 days from November 30th, the train ran a combined two-thousand-600 kilometers along North Korea's eastern and western railways as part of Seoul and Pyongyang's April agreement to reconnect and modernize their railways and roads.It was also the first time a South Korean train was allowed to operate on the North's eastern rail line connecting Mount Geumgang and Tumen River since the two Koreas were divided after the Korean War.