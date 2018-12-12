Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.43%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost eight-point-98 points, or point-43 percent on Tuesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-62-point-11.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing two-point-23 points, or point-34 percent, to close at 659-point-67.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-129-point-six won.