KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.43%

Write: 2018-12-18 15:41:00Update: 2018-12-18 15:41:11

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost eight-point-98 points, or point-43 percent on Tuesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-62-point-11. 
 
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing two-point-23 points, or point-34 percent, to close at 659-point-67.
 
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-129-point-six won.
