3 Students Found Dead, 7 Unconscious at Gangneung Guesthouse

Photo : YONHAP News

Three high school seniors have been found dead and seven others unconscious at a guesthouse in the east coast city of Gangneung.The owner of the guesthouse in Gangwon Province alerted authorities at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, saying ten young men presumed to be in their late teens and early 20s were vomiting or in a state of unconsciousness.The seven were rushed to three hospitals in Gangneung and the death toll is feared to rise as they are in critical condition.The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said the ten seniors who attend Daeseong High School in Seoul were on a field trip with consent from their parents.The students had taken the nationwide college entrance exam "suneung" last month, and are known to have checked into the guesthouse on Monday.Investigators say the level of carbon monoxide in the room where they were found was much higher than normal.