S. Korean Nuclear Envoy Meets Russian Counterpart

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator Lee Do-hoon met with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on Tuesday in Seoul to discuss North Korea's denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.Lee is also scheduled to meet with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Steve Biegun on Thursday.Seoul's Foreign Ministry earlier said Lee and the Russian and American officials will discuss recent contacts between North Korea and the U.S., diplomatic strategies on the nuclear issue going into next year, and also coordinate efforts to achieve denuclearization and lasting peace.In a regular briefing Tuesday, ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said the back-to-back talks with key partners are aimed at assessing diplomatic efforts exerted this year on the North Korea nuclear issue.He said the talks will also serve to coordinate the direction of North Korea diplomacy for next year as early 2019 could be a turning point in denuclearization efforts.