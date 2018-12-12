S. Korean Parliamentary Leader Meets with UAE Crown Prince

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang has met with the United Arab Emirates’ top leader in Abu Dhabi to discuss cooperation between the two countries.During a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday, he delivered President Moon Jae-in’s warm regards for him, noting a special strategic partnership signed during the president’s visit to the UAE in March has turned the bilateral relationship into that of brothers.Promising the South Korean parliament’s wholehearted assistance for the development of the Seoul-Abu Dhabi relations, the speaker invited the crown prince to the National Assembly if he visits South Korea next year.The UAE leader said that he feels proud of the development of his country's relationship with South Korea based on respect and trust and hoped that the two countries will continue to strengthen their friendly cooperation.He said the UAE hopes to boost cooperation with South Korea particularly on state-of-the-art technologies, artificial intelligence and education.He also praised an ongoing South Korea-led project to build nuclear power plants in the UAE, calling it an important project and a strong source of national power for his country.