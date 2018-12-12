S. Korea Earmarks 700 Mln Won for Railway Project's Launching Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to spend around 620-thousand U.S. dollars for the launching ceremony of an inter-Korean project to connect their railways and roads.Seoul’s Unification Ministry said on Tuesday that the plan to earmark 702 million won out of the Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund for the project’s groundbreaking ceremony later this month was recently approved by its committee tasked with inter-Korean cooperation.The ceremony is slated to be held on December 26th at Panmun Station in the North Korean border city of Gaeseong with around 100 figures from each Korea expected to attend it.The South Korean government plans to dispatch an advance team to the North this week to help prepare for the joint ceremony.The ministry said the ceremony is aimed to proclaim the two Koreas' will to push for the project, adding the actual beginning of the project will depend on the progress on North Korea’s denuclearization and international sanctions exemptions.