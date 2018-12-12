TV Vendors' Alleged Unfair Treatment of Suppliers under Investigation

South Korea’s antitrust watchdog has launched a probe into the suspicions that TV home shopping channels have unfairly treated their suppliers.According to the industry, the Fair Trade Commission(FTC) has been investigating since last week four major home shopping channels owned each by GS, CJ, Lotte and Hyundai.The investigation is focused on whether those channels forced suppliers to deal with leftover products on their own or pay excessive sales fees.It is a follow-up to a plan announced last year by FTC Chairman Kim Sang-jo. Large-sized supermarkets faced a similar investigation earlier this year.