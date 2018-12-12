Japan's New Defense Review Calls N. Korea Imminent Threat

The Japanese government is calling North Korea a grave and imminent threat to the country's security in a book outlining its long-term military strategies.The Japanese defense review released on Tuesday for the first time in five years used the expression, adding the North’s military behaviors are also noticeably damaging regional and international peace and security.The review said the North appears to be actualizing miniaturization of its nuclear weapons to carry it on missiles.It also noted the North’s ability regarding cyberwarfare, arguing its special military units are stealing classified military information of other countries and enhancing ability to attack their crucial infrastructure.The review also pointed out the North Korean regime has yet to carry out complete, verifiable and irreversible scrapping of its mass weapons of destruction, adding there is no change in its nuclear and missile capability.