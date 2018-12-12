Seoul Says Tokyo's Defense Policy Should Contribute to Regional Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk responded to Japan's new defense strategy paper Tuesday by saying Japanese defense policy should contribute to peace and stability of Northeast Asia.Noh said the government hopes Japan’s defense and security policy should be in line with its constitution, carried out transparently and contribute to regional peace and security.Japan’s defense review outlining the country’s new military strategy to apply between 2019 and 2023 has fueled suspicions that the Shinzo Abe administration seeks to strengthen Japan's military beyond the historic limits of self-defense as outlined in Japan's pacifist constitution.The defense review says Japan will seek measures to respond to an attack in outer or cyber space, and pursue upgrading Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to include aircraft carriers.