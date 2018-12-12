Moon Instructs Possible Gov't Measures over Death of High School Students

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has ordered a response to an accident at a Gangneung guesthouse that killed at least three high school students from Seoul.Three seniors from Daeseong High School in Seoul were found dead and seven others unconscious in a case of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom sent a text message to reporters, expressing Moon's deep sorrow for the victims, and dispatched Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye to the location.The Education Ministry also created an emergency team to deal with the accident and plans to work with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.