One Student Recovers Consciousness in Suspected Gangneung Gas Leak

Photo : YONHAP News

One of seven high school students found unconscious at a Gangneung guesthouse on Tuesday has regained consciousness.The seven students were staying at a two-story house in the coastal city in Gangwon Province, along with three other friends who were found dead.The seven students are receiving treatment at Gangneung Asan Hospital and Wonju Severance Christian Hospital.Gangneung Mayor Kim Han-geun said one of them has become alert enough to carry a basic exchange.Meanwhile, education and interior ministers, police, fire authorities and the Gangneung city government held an emergency meeting Tuesday night to discuss how to provide support for the victims and their families.During a preliminary investigation on Tuesday, police discovered the gas boiler at the facility had not been connected properly with the ventilation pipe. The lodgings also lacked a gas leakage detector. Authorities now presume poor ventilation caused the accident, but said they will look into all possibilities.The ten male high school seniors are from Seoul, and had just finished the national college entrance exam in November.