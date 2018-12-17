Gov't to Reduce Fine Dust Levels in Seoul by 32% by 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it plans to reduce annual ultrafine dust levels in the country's capital by 32 percent by 2022.The Environment Ministry announced the goal on Tuesday during a policy briefing to President Moon Jae-in at the government complex in Sejong City.The ministry said it will cut the average level of particulate matter two-point-five micrometers or less in diameter in Seoul from 25 micrograms per cubic meter in 2017 to 17 by 2022.To that end, it will further expand existing measures to reduce fine dust levels, and enhance cooperation with China to produce tangible results in air quality.