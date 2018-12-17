VOA: US, N. Korea Liaising to Resume Joint Recovery Mission

Photo : YONHAP News

Communication channels are open between the U.S. and North Korea on resuming their joint recovery mission of Korean War remains at the DMZ -- which could take place as early as spring.That's according to Lee Tucker, a public affairs officer of the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency(DPAA), as cited by Voice of America(VOA) Wednesday.The officer said the DPAA and the North's Korean People's Army were exchanging letters and documents to relaunch the recovery mission of American remains, and that he thinks it is "still feasible" it could be executed in spring of 2019.He added DPAA was also in discussions to establish face-to-face negotiations with the North Korean army to reach consensus on the mission, in line with agreements inked by U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at their Singapore summit.