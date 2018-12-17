Foreign Direct Investment in N. Korea Falls by 32% in 2017

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign direct investment in North Korea dropped by nearly a third in 2017 from a year earlier.Citing data by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development(UNCTAD), Radio Free Asia on Wednesday reported foreign direct investment in North Korea was estimated at 63 million dollars, or 71 billion won, last year.The figure represents a 32 percent decrease from the previous year when it marked 93 million dollars.The broadcaster attributed the sharp drop to global economic sanctions against North Korea, discouraging foreign firms to invest in the dynastic state.