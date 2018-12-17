Education Minister Orders Inspection of Student Safety Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

In the wake of the tragic accident involving ten students on an excursion to Gangneung, the country's education minister has vowed to provide every means of support available to assist the victims and their families.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae on Wednesday extended her condolences for the three high school seniors discovered deceased and the seven others hospitalized.Yoo said she will prepare a team of psychologists for dispatch to Daesung High School in Seoul where the youths were students to help classmates and staff deal with the sudden loss.In addition, she said an extensive review of the student safety manual will be conducted to determine whether any changes were needed to prevent such accidents from occurring again. They will check to see if students were being left unsupervised after the high-pressure college entrance exam, and whether there were similar cases previously of young people going on lengthy field trips post-exam.The male students were found at a guesthouse in Gangneung on Tuesday, one day after they had checked in. An initial investigation suggests carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame.