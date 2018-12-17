Foreigners in Korea Earning More, but Still Face Challenges

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A survey has found that a growing number of foreign workers in South Korea are earning a higher income, with more bringing home over two million won a month. But challenges still remain -- including discrimination and an underdeveloped social safety net.Our Park Jong-hong has the numbers.Report: A new survey run jointly by the Justice Ministry and Statistics Korea found that six out of ten foreign workers in South Korea were earning a monthly wage of two to three million won. That's a tick up from the fifty-seven percent recorded one year earlier.On the other hand, foreign wage workers who earn less than two million won a month decreased to 38 percent in 2018 from 42 percent last year.The figures are based on a survey of more than one-point-three million foreigners aged 15 and up who have lived in Korea for more than three months. Also surveyed were 52-thousand foreign nationals who earned a Korean citizenship in the past five years.While eight out of ten respondents in the survey said they were happy with life in Korea, findings also revealed vulnerabilities in the social security net for expats.Only a little over 60 percent of foreign workers were insured for workplace accidents, and the rate of those with employment insurance was even lower.Those who didn't visit a hospital in the past year said the main reason was the high cost of medical service.In the workplace, one out of five respondents said they had suffered discrimination, mainly due to their nationality. Only 14 percent of them ventured to ask to correct the problem, but many said little was done to address workplace discrimination.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.