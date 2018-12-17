Economy KOSPI Adds 0.81% on Wednesday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) added 16-point-73 points, or point-81 percent, on Wednesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-78-point-84.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also gained, adding 12-point-41 points, or one-point-88 percent, to close at 672-point-08.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened six-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-123-point-five won.