Moon's New Year Card Wishes Joint Prosperity on Peaceful Korean Peninsula

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in says South Korea’s goal for the New Year is to live well together on a peaceful Korean Peninsula.He sent New Year’s cards with that wish to around 40-thousand people, including leading figures at home and abroad, local patriots and the underprivileged.An English-language version of the card thanked international partners for standing with Korea on a journey to peace and prosperity.In the card send to domestic recipients, Moon noted the upcoming 100th anniversary of the March First movement against Japan’s colonial rule, and promised a new century for the country.