Politics

Moon's New Year Card Wishes Joint Prosperity on Peaceful Korean Peninsula

Write: 2018-12-19 16:06:08Update: 2018-12-19 16:48:46

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in says South Korea’s goal for the New Year is to live well together on a peaceful Korean Peninsula. 

He sent New Year’s cards with that wish to around 40-thousand people, including leading figures at home and abroad, local patriots and the underprivileged. 

An English-language version of the card thanked international partners for standing with Korea on a journey to peace and prosperity.  

In the card send to domestic recipients, Moon noted the upcoming 100th anniversary of the March First movement against Japan’s colonial rule, and promised a new century for the country.
