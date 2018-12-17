Parliamentary Committee Vows Efforts to Pass Bill on Preventing Outsourcing Risks

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly’s Environment and Labor Committee is aiming to pass legislation to help prevent workplace accidents involving subcontractors.Committee members revealed several proposed revisions Wednesday designed to reduce what are called outsourcing risks.They plan to merge the revision bills, including one proposed by the government, into a single bill and try to put it to a floor vote by next Thursday.The bills were proposed after a young subcontract worker was killed in a conveyor belt accident at Taean Thermal Power Plant in South Chungcheong Province early this month.