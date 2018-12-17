Moon Meets Interpol's First S. Korean Chief

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in congratulated Interpol’s recently elected chief Kim Jong-yang at the presidential office Wednesday, saying he makes the country proud as the first Korean to lead the organization.The president expressed hope Interpol under Kim’s leadership will efficiently deal with international crimes and terrorist acts and further raise its credibility.He said there are high expectations of the international police agency's role amid a growing number of transnational crimes.Kim, a former provincial police chief in South Korea, promised Moon he would work hard to raise the reputation of South Korea and its police.