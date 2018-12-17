Pres. Office Accuses Fmr Special Inspector of Leaking False Info.

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is asking prosecutors to investigate former special inspector Kim Tae-woo on allegations of leaking false information following a media report speculating the top office has engaged in illegal surveillance of civilians.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom texted reporters on Wednesday that Kim disseminated false information to the media while he was investigated as a suspect in a power abuse case, arguing that he is continuously breaking the law by leaking information he acquired while on duty.Kim, who previously worked as a prosecutorial inspector, was sent back to his old workplace by the presidential office after he was caught last month trying to secure information regarding an investigation into a corruption case involving his acquaintance.Later, he argued in an interview with a local media outlet that he was unfairly disciplined for reporting information on alleged corruption involving a member of the ruling bloc.