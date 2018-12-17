2 out of 7 Students Regain Consciousness after Gangneung Pension Accident

Photo : YONHAP News

Two out of seven high school students found unconscious at a Gangneung guesthouse have regained consciousness, and one of them is able to walk.They are among ten students traveling together, three of whom were found dead Tuesday in what police have concluded was carbon monoxide poisoning.Kang Hee-dong, head of the regional emergency treatment center at Gangneung Asan Hospital, said another student has started talking and met with his parents.Two students at the hospital remain unconscious although their conditions have improved from Tuesday while two other students being treated at Wonju Severance Christian Hospital are being under intensive care.