Biegun: US to Review Policies on Humanitarian Assistance to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington’s top working-level envoy on denuclearization of North Korea says he will review U.S. policies to see whether it is possible to help facilitate humanitarian assistance for North Korea.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun spoke to reporters at Incheon International Airport on Wednesday.Biegun said that he is aware of the concerns that international sanctions on the North sometimes cause a delay of legitimate humanitarian assistance, adding he will discuss with U.S. aid groups whether it is possible to provide improved and appropriate assistance for the North.Biegun also said he will review the possibility of some Americans’ visit to the North to facilitate humanitarian assistance for the country and ensure it will be executed according to international standards.