Top Office Checks Progress on Inter-Korean Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has checked the progress in efforts concerning an inter-Korean project to connect and modernize their railways and roads.In a written briefing on Wednesday, Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said the committee on the implementation of inter-Korean declarations held a second meeting earlier in the day presided over by Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok.In addition to checking the current situations on the railway and road project and its upcoming groundbreaking ceremony, the committee also checked the progress on other inter-Korean projects and discussed Seoul’s related plans for next year.The top office said 13 out of 24 projects agreed to be implemented during the inter-Korean summits this year are being implemented as planned while eight other projects are under discussion between the two Koreas or among related countries.It said the other three projects, including the resumption of the inter-Korean Gaeseong Industrial Park, will be pursued once conditions are met.