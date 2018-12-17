Taxi Drivers Launch Nationwide Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Taxi drivers have begun a nationwide strike in protest of Kakao Mobility's planned launch of a ride-sharing application.Taxi associations expect about 250-thousand taxi drivers across the nation will suspend operations for the 24-hour strike, which started at 4 a.m. Thursday.In addition, about 100-thousand taxi drivers are expected to participate in a massive rally in front of the National Assembly building in Seoul's Yeouido District in the afternoon.As the strike and the rally are expected to cause traffic chaos, Seoul City increased subway and bus operations during morning and evening rush hours.The city also decided to allow private taxi drivers to operate on Thursday although they are required to take a day off after operating two days.