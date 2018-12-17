S. Korea, India Agree to Grow Defense Cooperation, Cultural Exchanges

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and India have agreed to expand trade and cooperation in the defense industry and people-to-people exchanges.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj reached the agreement in their joint committee meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.In the first ministerial joint committee meeting since December 2014, the two sides discussed diverse issues, including foreign affairs, security, economy, science and technology.In particular, the ministers agreed to continuously consult on broadening cooperation in the defense industry and South Korea's exports of advanced defense materials to India.The two sides also agree to expand cultural exchanges and cooperation through joint production of movies and other projects.They also agreed to seek measures to expand people-to-people exchanges by easing visa regulations.