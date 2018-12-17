New Committee Begins Consultation on Flexible Working Hours

Photo : YONHAP News

A new committee created to brainstorm improvements for the nation's working hour system gathered for its inaugural meeting on Thursday.The nine-member committee is under the social consultation body of the Economic, Social and Labor Council, which was launched at the presidential office on November 22.The committee on Thursday discussed a detailed agenda regarding the government's suggestion to double the period of applying the flexible work hour system from three months to six.The committee is made up of four scholars and labor experts, one government official and two representatives each from labor and management.The grace period for implementing the 52-hour workweek scheme is set to expire at the end of the year.