S. Korea Seeks to Adjust Scale of Annual Military Exercise with US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is seeking to adjust the scale of a massive joint military drill with the U.S., and instead hold drills throughout the year on a smaller scale.Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo presented the plan to President Moon Jae-in on Thursday during a briefing on the ministry's policy plan for next year.The minister reported that consultation is underway with the U.S. military regarding a plan to adjust the scale of troops and equipment in the Foal Eagle field exercises held every April, and to hold small-scale field training around the year.The plan effectively suggests the Foal Eagle exercise could be scrapped, though a ministry official said no such decision has been made.Meanwhile, Seoul and Washington will hold computer-simulated command post exercises in the first and second half of next year as previous years. The war games -- Key Resolve and Freedom Guardian -- have been held every March and August, respectively, but the names could be changed next year.Minister Jeong also said the military will create a ground operation command in January in charge of the Army's front-line operations, as well as a brigade tasked with counterfire warfare against North Korea's long-range artillery.