Biegun Visits Panmunjeom, Plans to Meet with S. Korean Officials

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun has visited the truce village of Panmunjeom Thursday to examine the disarmament of the Joint Security Area.Diplomatic sources said he had no plans to meet his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui or other North Korean officials.Later in the day, Biegun will hold bilateral talks with South Korea's top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon in Seoul to coordinate on North Korea's denuclearization.A U.S. policy review to facilitate humanitarian assistance to the North is likely to come up for discussion, including the potential lifting of a travel ban for American aid groups.On Friday, Biegun is scheduled to meet Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon before attending a South Korea-U.S. working group meeting.