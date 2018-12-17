PM Asks for Libya's Continued Efforts for Release of S. Korean Abductee

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon is urging the Libyan government to continue to work for the release of a South Korean abducted by armed forces there.He was briefed by South Korea's Ambassador to Libya in Tunisia's capital, Tunis, Wednesday and spoke for 20 minutes on the phone with Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj, chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya.The Libyan leader said his country is doing its best for the release of the South Korean and promised to actively cooperate with South Korea until the abductee is freed.