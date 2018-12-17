Moon Asks Military to Prepare for Lasting Peace Era

Photo : YONHAP News

While acknowledging the progress made this year, President Moon Jae-in says the peace achieved on the Korean Peninsula is still a tentative one, and that a permanent peace regime should be established next year.During the Defense Ministry's briefing of its policy goals for next year, the president asked the ministry to help the nation usher in an era of lasting peace by ensuring watertight national security.Pointing to the rapidly changing security environment, Moon ordered the military to reform itself and become a new, stronger organization that is capable of embracing the coming changes.He stressed the need to keep South Korea's alliance with the U.S. solid, saying that close policy coordination is important for implementing inter-Korean military agreements, disarming the Demilitarized Zone and completing the transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S.