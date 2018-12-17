Menu Content

Average Household Has 75 Mln Won in Debt

Write: 2018-12-20 14:32:38Update: 2018-12-20 15:05:11

Photo : Getty Images Bank

New data indicates South Korean household debt continues to grow faster than household income. 

Statistics Korea, the Bank of Korea and the Financial Supervisory Service released a report Thursday saying the average household carried debt of 75-point-three million won as of the end of March. That’s up six-point-one percent from last year. 

The report said an average household earned 57 million won annually last year, up only four-point-one percent from a year ago. 

The report found that debts held by people in their 40s and part-time workers surged and households on average used a quarter of their income to pay off debts.
