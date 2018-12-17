Photo : KBS News

A new state-initiated easy payment system called "Zero Pay" is now in service on a trial basis.It's a mobile direct transaction system utilizing QR codes. Customers can use the "Zero Pay" feature via partner bank or payment applications to transfer funds to sellers directly from their bank accounts.The aim is to lower payment processing fees in support of small business owners, up to one-point-four percentage points lower than fees charged by credit card companies.Merchants with annual sales of 800 million won or less won't pay any transaction fees.The Seoul city government plans to operate the system on a full scale next spring before it is introduced nationwide.