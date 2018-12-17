Prosecutors Summon Fmr. Foreign Minister in Trial Bargaining Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have summoned Yun Byung-se, the former foreign minister under the Park Geun-hye administration, for his suspected involvement in a judicial power abuse scandal currently under investigation.A team of investigators began questioning Yun at 10 a.m. about the Supreme Court's administrative body which allegedly used the compensation case of Korea's wartime forced labor victims to lobby for an appeals court with the Park government.Yun is suspected of having been present when Park's chief of staff Kim Ki-choon discussed delaying the rulings with senior court officials between 2013 and 2014.Prosecutors also suspect Yun was involved in the compensation case before he became foreign minister in 2013, when he was an adviser to law firm Kim & Chang which represented Japanese firms in the wartime forced labor cases.Meanwhile, the prosecution plans to summon former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae as a suspect sometime next month after it completes gathering evidence related to suspicions he had a hand in the trial bargaining case.