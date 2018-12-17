Massive Rally against Kakao's Ride-Sharing Service

Photo : YONHAP News

Tens of thousands of taxi drivers in South Korea protested in front of the National Assembly Thursday to call for a ban on a new ride-sharing service.Kakao Mobility's app was set to move from beta test to full operation this month, but was put on indefinite hold after a taxi driver self-immolated in front of the National Assembly and later died to express his opposition.Four taxi industry and labor groups attended Thursday's rally, the third of its kind in the past three months.They waved banners and held up photos of the deceased driver, complaining that such ride-sharing apps pose a direct threat to the livelihood of taxi industry workers.The massive Seoul protest was part of a broader strike by taxi drivers nationwide that forced commuters and travelers to seek alternative transportation.The protesters want lawmakers to ban commercial mobile carpool programs, and to do more to improve labor conditions of the country's taxi drivers.