Working Group Talks with US to Discuss N. Korea Humanitarian Aid

Photo : YONHAP News

A second meeting of a South Korea-U.S. working group on coordinating North Korea issues is expected to discuss Seoul's humanitarian aid provision to North Korea.Foreign Ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk says senior U.S. and South Korean negotiators are likely to discuss a planned allocation of eight million dollars by South Korea to the United Nations Children's Fund(UNICEF) and the UN World Food Program.The UN agencies carry out projects in North Korea to provide nutritional support and health care for mothers and children.The working group was formed to coordinate denuclearization and inter-Korean relations issues, and is scheduled to meet Friday.