Economy KOSPI Falls 0.90% Thursday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 18-point-72 points, or point-90 percent, on Thursday. It closed the day at two-thousand-60-point-12.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-95 points, or point-59 percent, to close at 668-point-13.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened four-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-127-point-eight won.