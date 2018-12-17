Gov't Envisions Turning Liaison Office into Smart Building

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is considering a plan to transform the current inter-Korean liaison office in Gaeseong into a "smart building" with advanced technological features.Secretary-general of the joint office Kim Chang-soo told reporters Thursday the prospective plans include introducing connectivity to the office and support an "Internet of things(IoT)" found in typical smart buildings.The two Koreas have been discussing installing fiber optic cables for a two-kilometer section between KT Corporation's Gaeseong branch and the liaison office in order to enable Internet use.They've also been discussing replacing copper phone cables at the Panmunjeom border village with fiber optic cables.Executing the plans would require partial sanctions exemptions by the United Nations Security Council.