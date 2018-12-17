Seoul to Push for Inter-Korean Committee to Oversee Military Deal Implementation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's military says it aims to launch an inter-Korean military committee in the first half of next year to consult on implementing the September military agreement.During its 2019 policy objectives briefing on Thursday, the Defense Ministry said a vice ministerial representative from each side is to lead the committee and they will meet once every quarter.The committee would cover issues such as setting up direct communication channels between top defense officials and creating a peace zone near the de facto maritime border Northern Limit Line.Seoul also plans to push for consultations with Pyongyang to remove all guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ), after the two Koreas demolished or disarmed eleven posts on each side this year.The two sides aim to continue preparations for a joint project to excavate war remains in the DMZ, which will be carried out from April through October.