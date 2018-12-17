285 Meetings Held at Inter-Korean Liaison Office Since September

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas have held more than 280 meetings at the inter-Korean liaison office in North Korea since it opened three months ago.Seoul's Unification Ministry said Thursday a total of 285 meetings had taken place at the joint communications office as of Wednesday since it opened on September 14th in the North's border town of Gaeseong.The number includes five government-to-government meetings, five working-level talks and ten meetings between the office's South and North Korean chiefs.The two Koreas met face-to-face an average of two-point-nine times each day and also exchanged 173 written messages.About 30 South Korean officials led by Vice Unification Minister Chun hae-sung work at the liaison office as they travel back and forth between Seoul and Gaeseong.Some 20 North Korean officials also work in shifts between Gaeseong and Pyongyang.