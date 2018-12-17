Menu Content

Write: 2018-12-20 16:40:04Update: 2018-12-20 16:53:06

Top Office Publishes Policy Guide Book on Nat'l Security

The National Security Office published the Moon Jae-in administration's basic strategic guidelines in areas of diplomacy, unification and defense Thursday.

The publication aims to raise public awareness and solicit international support for the government's policy stances amid a fast changing security environment that witnessed three inter-Korean summits and a North Korea-U.S. summit.

It lays out strategies and tasks to achieve lasting peace and a peaceful resolution of the North Korea nuclear issue and also to build a society where public lives and safety is protected.
