Two Koreas to Conduct Joint Inspection on N. Korean Roads

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea are planning a joint field inspection of North Korean roads with the aim of eventually linking and modernizing railways and roads.Seoul’s Unification Ministry said around ten working-level officials and engineers from the South will visit the North for four days beginning Friday to check the conditions of the roads along the North’s western and eastern railways.They will first inspect a 100-kilometer-long section on the eastern Donghae Line for three days from Friday, and then a four-kilometer-long section in the western Gyeongui Line on Monday.After wrapping up the inspection on the eastern line, the South Korean delegation will return to the South before crossing the border again on Monday to inspect the western line.The two Koreas plan to hold a groundbreaking ceremony of the joint railway and road project on Wednesday of next week.