S. Korea, Japan to Meet to Discuss Bilateral Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan are reviewing a plan to hold a director-general-level meeting to discuss the issues of the victims of forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk told reporters the two countries are coordinating on details in order to hold the meeting soon.Noh said the South Korean government has been continuing its communication with Japan on various bilateral issues, including the recent South Korean Supreme Court’s decisions against Japanese companies involved in World War Two-era forced labor.This will be the first official government-level talks between the two countries to discuss diplomatic tensions over the South Korean top court's rulings in October and last month.Japan’s Asahi Shimbun reported in the day that Kim Yong-gil, the Foreign Ministry’s director-general for Northeast Asian affairs, will meet with Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, in Seoul over the weekend.Kanasugi is reportedly scheduled to visit South Korea for three days from Sunday and attend a regular meeting of Japanese diplomats stationed in the country.