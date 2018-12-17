N. Korea: Lifting Sanctions Will Show U.S. Sincerity in Denuclearization Talks

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) issued an editorial Thursday, saying Washington can show its sincerity in bilateral negotiations over denuclearization by having sanctions on the regime lifted.The North says it is taking issue with international sanctions kept in place because they are an acid test of the U.S.’ sincerity toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Articulating on the “corresponding measures” that the North is demanding from the U.S., it urged the U.S. to end its hostile policies toward the North and lift unjust sanctions, adding such an action would be easy.