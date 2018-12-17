Fmr LKP Floor Leader Criticized for His Daughter's Alleged Job Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have criticized former floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party Kim Sung-tae after suspicions surfaced that his daughter landed a job at KT using his influence.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) said in a written statement that employment-related irregularities is a fundamental problem getting in the way of creating a fair society and that Kim trampled on dreams and hopes of many young people.The minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace called for a parliamentary investigation into the suspicion, calling it a case of hereditary succession and power abuse.Another minor opposition Justice Party said many questions need to be answered in the process of Kim’s daughter’s employment, urging the parliament to look into the case as part of its planned investigation into job scandals at public companies.