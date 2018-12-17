S. Korea, Vietnam Discuss Cooperation Projects on Environment

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Vietnam have discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of environment.According to Seoul’s Environment Ministry, Minister Cho Myung-rae and his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Hong Ha met in the South Korean capital on Thursday for the 14th ministerial meeting.During the talks, they discussed the outcomes of their cooperation in the past year and shared opinions on next year’s bilateral projects, including preparatory efforts to improve the quality of water in a Vietnamese section of the Mekong River.Other cooperation projects slated for next year include joint researches for the development of carbon market in Vietnam and preservation and utilization of the Southeast Asian country’s biodiversity as well as training Vietnamese officials handling environment policies.