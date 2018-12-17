Seoul's NCS Discusses how to Facilitate US-N. Korea Denuclearization Talks

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean presidential office on Thursday held a National Security Council(NSC) meeting to discuss measures to facilitate North Korea-U.S. negotiations over denuclearization.The top office said the NSC members were briefed on what will be discussed during a working group meeting between South Korea and the U.S. in Seoul on Friday.Formed to coordinate the two allies' policies on denuclearization and inter-Korean relations issues, the working group is meeting for a second time after coming together in Washington last month.The NSC members also assessed an inter-Korean excavation project that took place at an ancient royal palace in the North's border city of Gaeseong between October 22nd and December tenth.Noting the significance of the project that resumed following a three-year hiatus, they decided to actively pursue the joint project next year.